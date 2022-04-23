Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.08 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) will announce sales of $24.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $25.24 billion. Johnson & Johnson posted sales of $23.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full year sales of $96.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $95.29 billion to $98.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $101.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $99.85 billion to $104.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Johnson & Johnson.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.57.

JNJ traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.54. The company had a trading volume of 7,778,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,966,513. The company has a market capitalization of $477.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $185.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.