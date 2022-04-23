Jarvis Network (JRT) Market Capitalization Reaches $947,856.06

Jarvis Network (JRT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Over the last week, Jarvis Network has traded down 6% against the dollar. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0327 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jarvis Network has a market capitalization of $947,856.06 and $141,490.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003479 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00034117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00104370 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Jarvis Network Coin Profile

Jarvis Network (CRYPTO:JRT) is a coin. Its launch date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Jarvis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jarvis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

