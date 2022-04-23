iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,489,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,215 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 1.70% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $155,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 32.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $2.36 on Friday, reaching $99.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,499. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $95.27 and a 12-month high of $111.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.14.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

