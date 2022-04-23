iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Holdings Trimmed by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 712,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,659 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 1.57% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $98,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,619,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,735,000 after acquiring an additional 615,013 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,431,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,202,000 after acquiring an additional 26,706 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 997,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,722,000 after acquiring an additional 60,105 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 803,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,538,000 after acquiring an additional 13,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 282,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,720,000 after acquiring an additional 13,628 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded down $3.33 on Friday, hitting $117.64. 91,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,652. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $116.25 and a 12-month high of $144.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.221 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.