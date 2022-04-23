iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is M&T Bank Corp’s 9th Largest Position

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,519,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,745 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.9% of M&T Bank Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 1.17% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $461,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,976,000 after purchasing an additional 304,151 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,383,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,503,000 after purchasing an additional 24,798 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,414,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,221,000 after purchasing an additional 439,038 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,596,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,182,000 after buying an additional 433,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,406,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,758,000 after buying an additional 170,112 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

IVW stock traded down $2.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,019,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,172,813. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.83 and a 1-year high of $85.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.43.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.