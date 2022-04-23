iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $10,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 206,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,316,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Boyd Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,292,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,981,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $7.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $257.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,624,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,104. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.00. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $247.69 and a 1 year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.