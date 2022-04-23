iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) is Quantitative Advantage LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,516 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises about 8.3% of Quantitative Advantage LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Quantitative Advantage LLC owned about 0.42% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $53,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWV traded down $6.87 on Friday, reaching $246.89. 156,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,964. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $238.14 and a 12 month high of $280.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.12.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

