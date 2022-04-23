iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,841 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 1.14% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $134,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4,200.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $6.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $234.71. 837,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,064. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $231.35 and a one year high of $329.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $249.93 and its 200-day moving average is $274.95.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

