iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,823 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $10,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $106.78. 4,276,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,573,243. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $106.73 and a 1-year high of $118.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.36 and its 200 day moving average is $113.76.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

