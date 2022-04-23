iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) Stock Price Up 0.1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.06 and last traded at $24.05. Approximately 157,916 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 223,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.03.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.56.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth about $167,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $487,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $714,000. Finally, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.

