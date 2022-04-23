iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,234,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of QUAL traded down $3.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.80. 1,291,398 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.67.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.