iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Get Rating) fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $52.02 and last traded at $52.07. 45,638 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 82,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.78.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.19.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMLF. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,451,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 107,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 23,233 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 620,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,536,000 after acquiring an additional 14,824 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $610,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000.

