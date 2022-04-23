iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,101 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 462.3% during the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Savior LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.44. The company had a trading volume of 21,536,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,879,076. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $50.41 and a 12-month high of $68.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.19.

