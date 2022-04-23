iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is M&T Bank Corp’s 2nd Largest Position

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,445,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 536,965 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 4.2% of M&T Bank Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,003,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Boyd Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,792,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 156,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 17,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,801,000. Finally, Opus Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,278,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.54. The company had a trading volume of 15,346,585 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.45. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.