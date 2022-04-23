iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,817 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.68% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $53,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.02. 2,246,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,366. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.84. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.48 and a 1 year high of $110.91.

