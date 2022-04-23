iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:CVD)

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (TSE:CVD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 25th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th.

Shares of TSE:CVD opened at C$17.66 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF has a 52 week low of C$17.56 and a 52 week high of C$19.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.28.

