iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

IBB traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.04. 2,556,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,728,386. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $118.60 and a 12 month high of $177.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

