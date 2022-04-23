iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Crew Capital Management Ltd.

Crew Capital Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 371.7% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TLT stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.99. The company had a trading volume of 19,771,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,303,027. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.28 and a 200-day moving average of $140.58. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $118.67 and a 12-month high of $155.12.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.202 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.