Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ISTR. TheStreet upgraded Investar from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get Investar alerts:

Shares of ISTR opened at $19.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.10. The stock has a market cap of $198.67 million, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.58. Investar has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Investar ( NASDAQ:ISTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.15 million for the quarter. Investar had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 7.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Investar will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Investar’s payout ratio is 44.74%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Martin acquired 1,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.41 per share, with a total value of $34,982.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,314 shares of company stock valued at $46,759. 10.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 50.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 72,926 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 28.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 25.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 25,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Investar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,228,000. Finally, M3F Inc. grew its holdings in Investar by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 330,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,279,000 after buying an additional 86,421 shares in the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Investar (Get Rating)

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.