Inverness Counsel LLC NY Trims Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY decreased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,785,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,985,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,146 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,855,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,960,563,000 after acquiring an additional 634,955 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,530,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,556,000 after acquiring an additional 223,675 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 29,216,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,226,000 after buying an additional 574,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 0.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,807,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,700,000 after buying an additional 51,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC opened at $37.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.72. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $36.51 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $302.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Argus increased their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.47.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

