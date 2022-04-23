Inverness Counsel LLC NY Purchases New Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,500 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 6.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,909,705 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $854,771,000 after buying an additional 236,940 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in FedEx by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,731 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $520,369,000 after buying an additional 35,351 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 34.8% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,034,000 after buying an additional 583,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in FedEx by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,877,642 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $411,750,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in FedEx by 6.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,589,016 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $348,455,000 after buying an additional 91,955 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 15.75%.
Several brokerages have issued reports on FDX. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.55.
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.
