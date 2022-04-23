Inverness Counsel LLC NY Decreases Stock Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY cut its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

In other news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $203,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

HASI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.88.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $40.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 18.82, a quick ratio of 18.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.66 and a 52 week high of $65.74.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 59.38% and a return on equity of 10.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.35%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile (Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.