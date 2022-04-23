International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 186.23 ($2.42).

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America set a GBX 180 ($2.34) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.95) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 170 ($2.21) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 224 ($2.91) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 155 ($2.02) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

IAG stock traded down GBX 3.58 ($0.05) on Friday, hitting GBX 149.32 ($1.94). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,121,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,260,895. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 143.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 151.96. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of GBX 109.42 ($1.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 214.40 ($2.79). The stock has a market cap of £7.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

