International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 205 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a GBX 205 ($2.67) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on IAG. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 155 ($2.02) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. HSBC set a GBX 190 ($2.47) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 184 ($2.39) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America set a GBX 180 ($2.34) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 190.79 ($2.48).

LON:IAG opened at GBX 149.32 ($1.94) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 143.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 151.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a one year low of GBX 109.42 ($1.42) and a one year high of GBX 214.40 ($2.79). The company has a market cap of £7.42 billion and a PE ratio of -3.04.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

