Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Increased by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,138 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.61.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,204,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,983,805. The firm has a market cap of $190.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.55. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.92.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 30.04%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

