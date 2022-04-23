Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Price Target Lowered to C$4.50 at Raymond James

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares cut their price target on Integra Resources from C$6.50 to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.75.

Shares of Integra Resources stock opened at C$1.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.42. Integra Resources has a 12 month low of C$1.50 and a 12 month high of C$4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$94.52 million and a P/E ratio of -1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Integra Resources ( CVE:ITR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Integra Resources will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Integra Resources news, Director Stephen Edward De Jong bought 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.22 per share, with a total value of C$29,326.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,016,581 shares in the company, valued at C$2,258,538.01.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

