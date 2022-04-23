Insights Network (INSTAR) Price Tops $0.0147

Insights Network (INSTAR) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Insights Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0147 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Insights Network has a market cap of $2.90 million and approximately $328.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Insights Network has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Insights Network

INSTAR is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 290,851,666 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

