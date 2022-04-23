Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CMO Sells $94,495.50 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $94,495.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andrew Lee Bennett also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, March 24th, Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,827 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $100,485.00.
  • On Wednesday, February 16th, Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,717 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $107,020.61.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $49.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.07 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.21. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $41.65 and a 1 year high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SMAR. Citigroup reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 28.0% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 39,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 8,661 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 15.8% during the first quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 526,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,844,000 after buying an additional 71,800 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter worth $559,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 20.8% during the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

