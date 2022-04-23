Insider Selling: Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CFO Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $63,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,022.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
RDFN opened at $12.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.83. Redfin Co. has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $72.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.
Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $643.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.20 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 33.81% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RDFN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Redfin from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Redfin from $88.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Redfin from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Redfin from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Redfin from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.96.
Redfin Company Profile (Get Rating)
Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.
