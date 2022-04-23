Insider Selling: Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Director Sells $21,225.00 in Stock

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $21,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
OCGN opened at $2.40 on Friday. Ocugen, Inc. has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $17.65. The stock has a market cap of $478.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 4.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 14.66 and a current ratio of 14.66.
Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). As a group, analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
OCGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Ocugen from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.
About Ocugen (Get Rating)
Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.
