Insider Selling: Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Director Sells $21,225.00 in Stock

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $21,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

OCGN opened at $2.40 on Friday. Ocugen, Inc. has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $17.65. The stock has a market cap of $478.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 4.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 14.66 and a current ratio of 14.66.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). As a group, analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Ocugen during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ocugen during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ocugen during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ocugen during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in Ocugen during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 28.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OCGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Ocugen from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

