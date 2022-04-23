Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) SVP Sells 1,476 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 1,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $28,088.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,970.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $16.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.58. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.93 and a 52 week high of $30.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -829.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on KTOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,278,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,456,000 after purchasing an additional 183,291 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 530,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,289,000 after purchasing an additional 61,995 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $10,292,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

