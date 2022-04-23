Insider Buying: Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Insider Acquires 21,925 Shares of Stock

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) insider Peter Soparkar bought 21,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $24,994.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 280,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,833.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $1.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.66. The company has a market cap of $112.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.23. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $10.33.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,483,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,240,000 after purchasing an additional 125,840 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth $799,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 23.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,870,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 349,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 117.4% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

