Insider Buying: Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Insider Acquires 21,925 Shares of Stock

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) insider Peter Soparkar bought 21,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $24,994.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 280,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,833.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $1.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.66. The company has a market cap of $112.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.23. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $10.33.
Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,483,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,240,000 after purchasing an additional 125,840 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth $799,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 23.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,870,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 349,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 117.4% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.
Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.
