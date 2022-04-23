InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InnovAge Holding Corp. is a healthcare delivery platform. The Company delivers its patient-centered care through the InnovAge Platform. InnovAge Platform is focused on frail, dual-eligible seniors as well as it serve participants primarily through Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly. InnovAge Holding Corp. is based in DENVER, United States. “

INNV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered InnovAge from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered InnovAge from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered InnovAge from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, InnovAge currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.07.

Shares of InnovAge stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average of $6.14. InnovAge has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $26.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $175.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.70 million. InnovAge had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 0.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that InnovAge will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INNV. Coliseum Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InnovAge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,220,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of InnovAge by 1,555.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 916,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after buying an additional 861,517 shares in the last quarter. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY purchased a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,721,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of InnovAge by 1,042.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 359,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 328,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of InnovAge by 36.2% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,157,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after buying an additional 307,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

