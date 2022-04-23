IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Shares Acquired by Quantitative Advantage LLC

Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,087 shares during the period. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Quantitative Advantage LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Quantitative Advantage LLC owned 1.72% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $14,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QAI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,842,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,319,000 after purchasing an additional 574,989 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,001,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 228.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 171,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 119,605 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 474,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,078,000 after acquiring an additional 75,720 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC grew its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 207,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 72,352 shares during the period.

Get IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA QAI traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.04. The company had a trading volume of 55,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,813. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 1-year low of $29.86 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.35.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.