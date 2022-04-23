Indexed Finance Price Tops $1.33 on Exchanges (NDX)

Indexed Finance (NDX) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 22nd. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be bought for $1.33 or 0.00003361 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. Indexed Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $15,118.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Indexed Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00046103 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.49 or 0.07456908 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000173 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00041251 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,471.26 or 0.99859187 BTC.

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Indexed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indexed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.