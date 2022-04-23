Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Receives $93.70 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.70.

PI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Impinj from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI traded down $1.82 on Monday, reaching $45.50. 350,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,556. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.69 and a 200-day moving average of $70.78. Impinj has a twelve month low of $39.69 and a twelve month high of $94.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 2.38.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 53.78%. The firm had revenue of $52.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Impinj will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Impinj news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $138,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 9,626 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $655,723.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,358 shares of company stock valued at $4,853,111 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Impinj by 3.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Impinj by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 8,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Impinj by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Impinj by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Impinj by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 28,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

