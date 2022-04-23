Illuvium (ILV) 24-Hour Volume Tops $14.21 Million

Illuvium (ILV) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $337.97 million and approximately $14.21 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for $519.26 or 0.01305916 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Illuvium has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00047924 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,951.12 or 0.07421959 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000170 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00044613 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,815.28 or 1.00133827 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

