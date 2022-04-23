Idle (IDLE) Price Hits $1.38 on Top Exchanges

Idle (IDLE) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. During the last week, Idle has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for $1.38 or 0.00003471 BTC on major exchanges. Idle has a market capitalization of $6.24 million and $39,354.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00048024 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,943.34 or 0.07397150 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000170 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00044439 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,859.79 or 1.00175042 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,520,890 coins. Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com

Idle Coin Trading

