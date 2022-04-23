IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Given New C$4.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IMG. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD to C$4.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a C$2.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a sector perform rating to a sell rating and set a C$2.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$4.09.

IMG opened at C$3.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.87. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of C$2.75 and a 12-month high of C$4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87.

IAMGOLD ( TSE:IMG Get Rating ) (NYSE:IAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$371.42 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IAMGOLD news, Senior Officer Peter Gordon Stothart purchased 22,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.28 per share, with a total value of C$94,403.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 438,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,875,611.56. Also, Senior Officer Benjamin Richard Little sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.73, for a total transaction of C$82,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$144,041.41.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

