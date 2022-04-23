IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Lowered to “Underperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $2.00 price target on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IAG. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of IAMGOLD from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.75 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a $3.00 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.58.

IAG stock opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.09. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.63.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.07 million. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 22.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAG. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in IAMGOLD by 28.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,511 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 47.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,206 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the CÃ´tÃ© gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

