I/O Coin (IOC) Trading 10.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 17% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Over the last week, I/O Coin has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0207 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $405,244.84 and approximately $28.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.45 or 0.00259281 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00011761 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004633 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000890 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00021475 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $260.80 or 0.00653668 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,535,626 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.