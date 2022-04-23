Hydrogen Group Plc (HYDG.L) (LON:HYDG) Trading 6.3% Higher

Hydrogen Group Plc (HYDG.L) (LON:HYDG – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 49.85 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 42.50 ($0.55). 3,978 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 64,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40 ($0.52).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of £11.82 million and a PE ratio of 106.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 42.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 42.50.

Get Hydrogen Group Plc (HYDG.L) alerts:

Hydrogen Group Plc (HYDG.L) Company Profile (LON:HYDG)

Hydrogen Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services for mid to senior level professional staff. The company offers professional support services in legal, finance, technology, and business transformation; and services for technical and scientific market sectors, such as energy and life sciences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrogen Group Plc (HYDG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrogen Group Plc (HYDG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.