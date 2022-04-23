HYCON (HYC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $24,811.00

HYCON (HYC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One HYCON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HYCON has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. HYCON has a market capitalization of $624,583.29 and approximately $24,811.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001719 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00047653 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000065 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Profile

HYCON is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . HYCON’s official website is hycon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

