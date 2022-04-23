Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HURN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th.

HURN stock opened at $53.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Huron Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $42.66 and a 1-year high of $59.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $248.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 4,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $203,219.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $739,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,105 shares of company stock worth $1,255,126. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

