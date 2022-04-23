Humaniq (HMQ) Hits Market Cap of $1.16 Million

Humaniq (HMQ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Humaniq has a market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $39,954.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humaniq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Humaniq has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Humaniq

Humaniq is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Humaniq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

