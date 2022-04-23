Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Given New C$12.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

HBM has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.64.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HBM opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average is $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.08. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60.

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $425.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.81 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.008 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is -2.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 31,923 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,989 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold dorÃ©; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.