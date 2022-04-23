Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Sold by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC trimmed its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,573,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98,216 shares during the quarter. Houlihan Lokey makes up 2.1% of Earnest Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Earnest Partners LLC owned 5.23% of Houlihan Lokey worth $369,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CNA Financial Corp increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 20,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 4.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 39.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

HLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.83.

In related news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.91, for a total transaction of $109,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HLI traded down $1.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.28. 576,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,888. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.64. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.88.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.27 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

