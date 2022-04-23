Honest Market Cap Tops $1.76 Million (HNST)

Honest (HNST) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Honest coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Honest has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Honest has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and $239,315.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00046014 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,960.89 or 0.07445818 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000168 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00038436 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,749.46 or 0.99958961 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

