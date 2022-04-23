Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) will post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.06). Hims & Hers Health reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hims & Hers Health.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.79 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 39.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.89.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 24,516 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $108,115.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $45,198.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,896 shares of company stock worth $714,701. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 45.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 77.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 25.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HIMS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,111,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,684. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.89. The stock has a market cap of $953.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.18. Hims & Hers Health has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $15.55.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

