Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $524,000 Stock Position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UI. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,453,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 227.5% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,749,000 after acquiring an additional 22,675 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 18,361 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,593,000 after buying an additional 15,333 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 967.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after buying an additional 12,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UI opened at $284.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $270.96 and a 200-day moving average of $287.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 1.42. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.14 and a 52 week high of $344.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $431.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.79 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 29.21% and a negative return on equity of 57,441.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.07%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BWS Financial cut their price objective on Ubiquiti from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ubiquiti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Ubiquiti from $260.00 to $214.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

